My Legacy Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after acquiring an additional 14,625 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,497,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,784. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $85.28 and a one year high of $96.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.87.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.2757 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

