Index Fund Advisors Inc. Sells 13,021 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 45.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,021 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Parkwood LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $237.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,188,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,916. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.02. The company has a market cap of $334.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $188.93 and a twelve month high of $238.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

