Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 158,192 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,175 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 158,192 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $24,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 39,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,883 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Solidarity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuit by 6.0% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $444,311.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,311.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,264 shares of company stock valued at $55,839,500 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTU. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Argus lifted their price objective on Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.67.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $625.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $560.36 and a 200-day moving average of $522.05. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $370.62 and a 52-week high of $631.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

