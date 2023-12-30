FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $215,000 Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH decreased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 68.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock opened at $79.72 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $82.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $65.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.46.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $471,890.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,249.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,129 shares of company stock worth $2,164,908. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CL. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.14.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

