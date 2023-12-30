FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Purchases 888 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of USB opened at $43.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.17.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. HSBC started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on USB

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,108 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.