15,330 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Bought by Quattro Financial Advisors LLC

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 11.0% in the third quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 11,066 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 9,552 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN raised its stake in Walt Disney by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 147,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,796,000 after buying an additional 16,212 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 73.2% during the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in Walt Disney by 4.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 11,739 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.1 %

DIS stock opened at $90.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $118.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.26 billion, a PE ratio of 70.54, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.31.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.40.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

