Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Acquires 290 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $303.17. 1,188,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,159. The company has a market capitalization of $77.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.93. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.27 and a fifty-two week high of $305.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

