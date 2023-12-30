ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association lowered its position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ON. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 175.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Craig Hallum cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded down $1.45 on Friday, reaching $83.53. 4,193,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,632,131. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.89 and a 200-day moving average of $88.11. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a twelve month low of $59.61 and a twelve month high of $111.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.81.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

