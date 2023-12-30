Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Acquired by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association increased its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,786 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PWR. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 2,026.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,344,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,621 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,853,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 14.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,991,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,176,934,000 after purchasing an additional 771,861 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 52.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,405,000 after purchasing an additional 511,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,251,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PWR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.50.

Quanta Services Price Performance

PWR traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $215.80. The stock had a trading volume of 457,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,445. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.61 and a 1-year high of $219.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.58.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.82%.

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.