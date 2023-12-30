Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,967 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Derbend Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,514,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 31,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,349,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,368,000 after buying an additional 147,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,031,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.63. 957,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,499. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.16. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $112.36. The stock has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

