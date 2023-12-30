Bfsg LLC Purchases 1,513 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Bfsg LLC boosted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 97,158.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 454,561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,830,023,000 after buying an additional 454,093,937 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $29,700,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 110,208.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,218 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $658,370,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 153.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,694,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $640,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,280 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:WM traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,256,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,168. The company has a market capitalization of $72.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.02. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $179.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.93.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,405,257.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,573,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $1,720,117.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,405,257.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,598 shares of company stock worth $7,517,269 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

