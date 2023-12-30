DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Acquired by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the period. DuPont de Nemours makes up 0.8% of Bremer Bank National Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DD. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 107.0% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 166.1% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DD. StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

DD stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.93. 1,723,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,237,487. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.80 and a 52 week high of $78.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.30.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

