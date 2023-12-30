Bfsg LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 341,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,824 shares during the quarter. CSX comprises 1.7% of Bfsg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $10,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CSX by 101,926.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300,381 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in CSX by 181.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,065,128,000 after acquiring an additional 20,126,839 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $621,349,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in CSX by 20.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,543,883,000 after buying an additional 8,797,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in CSX by 558.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,620,000 after buying an additional 5,767,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.79.
CSX Price Performance
CSX stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.67. 6,712,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,600,552. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.18 and its 200-day moving average is $31.95. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $35.09. The stock has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.
CSX Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 23.40%.
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
