Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Raises Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 153.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 411.5% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of GD stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $259.67. 812,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,443. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $259.88. The stock has a market cap of $70.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $247.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.90.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on GD. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.43.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

