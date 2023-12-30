Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Short Interest Down 25.6% in December

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 557,500 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the November 30th total of 749,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,832,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of BNDX traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.37. 4,316,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,623,355. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.58. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $51.04.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $1.3568 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $16.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 32.98%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total International Bond ETF
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total International Bond ETF
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.