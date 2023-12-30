Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Short Interest Down 25.6% in December

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 557,500 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the November 30th total of 749,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,832,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BNDX traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.37. 4,316,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,623,355. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.58. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $1.3568 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $16.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 32.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

