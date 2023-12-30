Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,108 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,221 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,217 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.5% during the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.3% during the second quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NYSE:NSC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $236.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,858. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.99. The company has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $183.09 and a twelve month high of $260.20.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on NSC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.45.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

