Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Holdings Raised by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 17.4% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at $811,000. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.85.

Linde stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $410.71. The company had a trading volume of 975,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,519. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $302.17 and a 52 week high of $434.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $400.91 and a 200-day moving average of $386.46. The firm has a market cap of $199.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

