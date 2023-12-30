Lake Street Financial LLC Purchases 572 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,546,525,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 26,493,497.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,493,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,172,000 after buying an additional 26,493,497 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 148.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,841,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,161,000 after buying an additional 13,665,919 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,401,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,758,000 after buying an additional 535,868 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,733,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,721,000 after buying an additional 550,175 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.56. 631,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,333. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.38 and a 200 day moving average of $35.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $32.28 and a 12-month high of $37.74.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

