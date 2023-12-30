Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 294 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Lake Street Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in CME Group by 65.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in CME Group during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.00.

CME Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CME stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $210.60. 1,501,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,036. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.54 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,347,461.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,489 shares of company stock worth $4,697,527 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

See Also

