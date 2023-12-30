West Branch Capital LLC Sells 500 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

West Branch Capital LLC decreased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 884 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Express by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,899,776 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,571,168,000 after purchasing an additional 423,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in American Express by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,320,053 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,281,753,000 after acquiring an additional 507,042 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of American Express by 87,430.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,211,847,000 after purchasing an additional 12,682,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,847,452,000 after purchasing an additional 35,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AXP. Bank of America decreased their price objective on American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:AXP traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $187.34. 1,914,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,257,600. The stock has a market cap of $136.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $188.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.00 and a 200 day moving average of $163.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

