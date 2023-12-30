West Branch Capital LLC Has $66,000 Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

West Branch Capital LLC trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.2% during the second quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.0% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.01. 3,586,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,490,636. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.17 and its 200-day moving average is $77.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.87 and a 52 week high of $88.29. The stock has a market cap of $100.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.29.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.38%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. HSBC began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.06.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

