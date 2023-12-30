Bremer Bank National Association Acquires 465 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bremer Bank National Association boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 38,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,521,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $241,000. One Day In July LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 91,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8,214.3% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 6,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $310.88. 860,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,978. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $294.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.94 and a 52 week high of $313.35.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.