Bremer Bank National Association Invests $532,000 in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,030,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares in the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HRL traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,987,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,849. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.43. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $47.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.24.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.34%.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $160,836.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,321.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $285,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $160,836.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,321.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,290. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HRL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.63.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

