Echo Wealth Management LLC Sells 142 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Echo Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 0.5% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $48,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IWD traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.25. 3,275,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,059,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.96 and its 200 day moving average is $156.51. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $165.97.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

