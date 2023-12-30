Oak Family Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Oak Family Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 1.7% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $395,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,081 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,534,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $451.81.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $426.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $340.21 and a fifty-two week high of $428.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $404.21 and a 200 day moving average of $399.65.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 507,264 shares of company stock worth $195,418,895 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

