W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Stock Position Raised by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 107.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 67.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 212.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,306,000 after buying an additional 17,553 shares during the period. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total value of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at $71,095,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,662.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,167 shares of company stock worth $4,685,312 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.2 %

GWW stock opened at $828.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $534.01 and a 1-year high of $841.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $789.05 and its 200-day moving average is $747.76.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $759.00.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

