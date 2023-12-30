Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 99,583.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,694,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $220,104,833,000 after buying an additional 643,048,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,918,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,387,785,000 after purchasing an additional 470,624 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,810,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,064,345,000 after purchasing an additional 274,201 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,510,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,568,118,000 after purchasing an additional 39,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,612,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,254,459,000 after purchasing an additional 167,641 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at $6,125,850.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,708 shares of company stock valued at $15,122,689 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.85.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $337.36 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $222.65 and a twelve month high of $358.07. The firm has a market cap of $118.78 billion, a PE ratio of 79.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $303.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.01.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

