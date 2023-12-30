Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV) Shares Acquired by Index Fund Advisors Inc.

Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 133.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 408,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233,554 shares during the period. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Index Fund Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.38% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $10,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,056,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,245,000 after buying an additional 108,110 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,784,000. Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 27.2% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 962,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,454,000 after purchasing an additional 205,967 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 826,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,502,000 after purchasing an additional 13,851 shares during the period. Finally, WPWealth LLP lifted its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 58.8% in the third quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 796,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,764,000 after purchasing an additional 294,987 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFLV traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.05. The stock had a trading volume of 363,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,145. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $27.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.38.

About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

