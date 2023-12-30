My Legacy Advisors LLC Makes New $2.27 Million Investment in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 44,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,000. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of My Legacy Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFLO. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,274.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $50.47 on Friday. 1,614,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,061,450. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.60. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.37 and a twelve month high of $50.76.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

