Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Buys 1,174 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up 5.2% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $4,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

QQQM stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.54. 1,148,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,926. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $107.14 and a 52 week high of $169.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.3807 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

