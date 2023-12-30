FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $630,000 Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,102,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,765 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,013,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,321,000 after acquiring an additional 300,529 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,660,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,368,000 after purchasing an additional 195,226 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,819,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,181,000 after purchasing an additional 613,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,449,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,254,000 after purchasing an additional 49,866 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMB opened at $121.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $147.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.23.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.77%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.40.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

