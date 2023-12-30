Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 1,488 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $31,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 100,025.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,297,017,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,489,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,722,587 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 171.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,061,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,071,479,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775,119 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,381,785,000 after buying an additional 8,349,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,434,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.55.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.7 %

Texas Instruments stock opened at $170.46 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.15 and a 200-day moving average of $164.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 67.53%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

