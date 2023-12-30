HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 3,094 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

HCR Wealth Advisors lessened its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,094 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 333.2% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.94 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.58.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $33.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $266.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.31.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

