Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Sells 1,749 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the quarter. Global X MLP ETF comprises 1.3% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MLPA. SFG Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 31.9% during the third quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at $276,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the third quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 129,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X MLP ETF alerts:

Global X MLP ETF Price Performance

MLPA stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.30. 165,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,625. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.04. Global X MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $39.52 and a 12 month high of $46.37.

About Global X MLP ETF

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.