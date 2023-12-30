Avestar Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,932 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 73,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,623,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 2,017.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 46,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,282,000 after purchasing an additional 43,834 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter worth approximately $285,000. Thematics Asset Management grew its position in Intuit by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 21,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,641,000. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $642.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $587.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 696 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $355,857.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,396.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,264 shares of company stock worth $55,839,500 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU traded down $2.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $625.03. 724,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,177. The company has a market cap of $174.95 billion, a PE ratio of 68.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.21. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $370.62 and a 1 year high of $631.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $560.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $522.05.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

