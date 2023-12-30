Borer Denton & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Borer Denton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,014 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Oracle makes up 2.5% of Borer Denton & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Borer Denton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 9.6% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.3% during the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 32,309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 10.3% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 5.2% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in Oracle by 52.4% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 11,496 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,948 in the last three months. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.43. The company had a trading volume of 6,899,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,151,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $80.76 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.31. The company has a market cap of $289.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Edward Jones raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.14.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

