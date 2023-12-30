Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 3.3% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 102.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,829,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,958 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $135,502,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,805,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,836 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SCHD stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $76.13. 3,860,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,321,161. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.96 and a 200-day moving average of $72.54. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $78.23. The firm has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.