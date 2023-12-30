Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up about 1.5% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 127.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after buying an additional 33,201 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,070,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDX stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $61.94. The stock had a trading volume of 377,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,888. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.37 and a 200 day moving average of $57.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $62.20.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

