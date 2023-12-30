U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lowered its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USB. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 703.9% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,389.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,775 shares of company stock worth $1,225,108 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stephens downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.76.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $43.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.33%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

