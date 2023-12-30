Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Raises Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,574 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Netflix were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 52.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 94.9% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 108.5% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 58.8% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,241,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,241,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,524 shares of company stock valued at $67,087,167. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NFLX. StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.25.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $486.88 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $283.22 and a 52 week high of $500.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $457.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $431.09. The firm has a market cap of $213.10 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

