ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.79

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.79 and traded as high as $1.15. ClearOne shares last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 846,553 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearOne in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.79. The company has a market cap of $25.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.98.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 112.14%. The company had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of ClearOne by 86.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 838,072 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 387,412 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ClearOne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in ClearOne in the second quarter valued at $32,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ClearOne by 365,044.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 32,854 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearOne during the second quarter worth about $52,000. 7.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

