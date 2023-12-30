Short Interest in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Rises By 330.9%

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100,000 shares, an increase of 330.9% from the November 30th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,739,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 19.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CCCC shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on C4 Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, C4 Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.60.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics Price Performance

C4 Therapeutics stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.65. The company had a trading volume of 8,513,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,666,040. C4 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $9.41. The company has a market capitalization of $278.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.71.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.10. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a negative net margin of 663.05%. The business had revenue of $11.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 million. On average, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCC. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 40,698 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 6.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

About C4 Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.