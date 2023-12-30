Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI) Short Interest Up 332.0% in December

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 332.0% from the November 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FITBI traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.47. The stock had a trading volume of 882,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,791. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.26. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $25.93.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.4141 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 104,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $3,960,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $31,000.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

