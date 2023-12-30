Compagnie Plastic Omnium SE (OTCMKTS:PASTF) Short Interest Up 2,300.0% in December

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SE (OTCMKTS:PASTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 2,300.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PASTF remained flat at $13.12 during trading on Friday. Compagnie Plastic Omnium has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $19.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day moving average is $16.55.

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SE engages in the manufacture and sale of exterior vehicle lighting systems, batteries, and electrification systems for electric mobility in Europe, North America, Asia, South America, and Africa. The company operates through Industries and Modules segments. Its Industries segment provides intelligent exterior systems; clean energy systems comprising internal combustion engines dedicated to energy storage system and emission reduction system, and on-board batteries, power electronics, and electrification systems for electric mobility of trucks, buses, coaches, trains, and construction machinery; new energies, such as hydrogen fuel cells and fuel tanks; and automotive lighting systems and varroc lighting systems.

