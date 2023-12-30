Compagnie Plastic Omnium SE (OTCMKTS:PASTF) Short Interest Up 2,300.0% in December

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SE (OTCMKTS:PASTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 2,300.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
Compagnie Plastic Omnium Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PASTF remained flat at $13.12 during trading on Friday. Compagnie Plastic Omnium has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $19.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day moving average is $16.55.
Compagnie Plastic Omnium Company Profile
