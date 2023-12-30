Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 343.5% from the November 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Templeton Emerging Markets Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,048,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,985,000 after buying an additional 259,177 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 798.4% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 172,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 153,222 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 4.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,190,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,095,000 after purchasing an additional 50,066 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Templeton Emerging Markets Fund alerts:

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of EMF stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.68. 39,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,472. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $13.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.69.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Cuts Dividend

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.727 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.3%.

(Get Free Report)

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.