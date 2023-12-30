Hypercharge Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCNWF) Short Interest Up 356.2% in December

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCNWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,200 shares, an increase of 356.2% from the November 30th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 296,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hypercharge Networks Stock Performance

HCNWF traded up 0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 0.14. 131,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,878. Hypercharge Networks has a 1-year low of 0.10 and a 1-year high of 4.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is 0.37.

Get Hypercharge Networks alerts:

About Hypercharge Networks

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Hypercharge Networks Corp. supplies electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and solutions light and medium duty in Canada and the United States. The company provides turnkey EV charging solutions for light and medium duty EVs through a managed charging network of EV charging stations. It serves multi-unit residential buildings; commercial locations, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, municipal; and fleet operators.

Receive News & Ratings for Hypercharge Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypercharge Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.