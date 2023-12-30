General Motors (NYSE:GM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,000,000 shares, a growth of 359.9% from the November 30th total of 26,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 8.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Motors

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter worth about $25,000. SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 173.8% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in General Motors by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. HSBC assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.30 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

General Motors Price Performance

NYSE GM traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $35.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,127,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,257,396. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.67. The firm has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.48. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

