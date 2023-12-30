Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM) Short Interest Up 371.6% in December

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 312,200 shares, a growth of 371.6% from the November 30th total of 66,200 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,275,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Assure Stock Down 11.0 %

NASDAQ IONM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.26. The company had a trading volume of 340,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,711,029. Assure has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.46.

Institutional Trading of Assure

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Assure stock. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Free Report) by 513.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,113 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned 9.01% of Assure worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Assure Company Profile

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services in the United States. It offers services in the areas of neurosurgery, spine, cardiovascular, orthopedic, ear, nose, throat, and other surgical procedures. The company delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures.

