iExec RLC 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $19.97 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 30th. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $125.97 million and $19.97 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iExec RLC token can currently be purchased for $1.74 or 0.00004104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, iExec RLC has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005675 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00021600 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,427.88 or 1.00050039 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00012291 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00010822 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.20 or 0.00196197 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000059 BTC.

iExec RLC Profile

iExec RLC is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.81291604 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $19,629,646.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

