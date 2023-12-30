Grin Price Tops $0.0609 on Top Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Grin has a market capitalization of $5.99 million and $1.15 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0609 or 0.00000144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,406.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $278.13 or 0.00655864 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.38 or 0.00173033 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00009255 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00053283 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.07 or 0.00389263 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.77 or 0.00230559 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000751 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.